Crowds turned out to watch the spectacle and join in the fun, with the procession starting at The Esplanade from 1pm.

It then headed through the High Street before proceeding to the showground of ‘Area 51’ (formerly known as West Park).

Participants dressed up as extra-terrestrials for this year’s theme.

Last year’s carnival saw the return of the Summer of Love in Bognor Regis, with crowds watching the flower-power themed carnival.

This year marked the event’s 10th anniversary, as in 2015 the decision was made to revive the Bognor Regis Carnival to bring back a sense of community and fun.

The carnival had been run by Bognor Regis Lions Club until 2005, then the council took over in 2009 but decided to replace the parade with a series of static displays in 2014.

1 . sg4.jpg Bognor Regis Carnival 2025. Picture: Steve Grove Photo: Steve Grove

2 . sg8.jpg Bognor Regis Carnival 2025. Picture: Steve Grove Photo: Steve Grove

3 . sg6.jpg Bognor Regis Carnival 2025. Picture: Steve Grove Photo: Steve Grove

4 . sg24.jpg Bognor Regis Carnival 2025. Picture: Steve Grove Photo: Steve Grove