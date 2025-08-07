In 47 pictures: Hastings Old Town Carnival Week Pram Race

The event saw teams racing around the Old Town with their decorated ‘prams’ while collecting money for local good causes. Large crowds of people turned out to cheer on those taking part.

Teams taking part included teams from local pubs, Hastings Round Table and Brewing Brothers, with themes ranging from circus to Walt Disney and Wizard of Oz.

The Pram Race has been going for decades and is one of the busiest events for Old Town Carnival Week.

Pictures by Frank Copper.

1 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Pram Race. Pic by Frank Copper. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Pram Race. Pic by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

2 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Pram Race. Pic by Frank Copper. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Pram Race. Pic by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

3 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Pram Race. Pic by Frank Copper. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Pram Race. Pic by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper

4 . Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Pram Race. Pic by Frank Copper. Hastings Old Town Carnival Week 2025: Pram Race. Pic by Frank Copper. Photo: Frank Copper