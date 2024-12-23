The Hastings to Westfield Christmas Charity Tractor Run started at the Stade and travelled through town before finishing off at the village just outside Hastings.

Tractors started arriving at the starting point from 3pm set off from the Stade at 6pm, and included some that had travelled from the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, organisers said.

The event was organised by those behind the annual Westfield Christmas Lights charity fundraiser, which was first started in 1975.

Since then, the tradition has helped raise more than £123,000 for charity over the years, with residents in the village putting on spectacular Christmas lights displays at their homes and in their gardens.

This year’s Westfield Christmas Lights event runs until runs until December 31.

At Saturday’s tractor run, people were able to give donations to charities.

Organisers have also set up a Gofundme page at www.gofundme.com/f/westfield-christmas-lights-2024-the-charity-tractor-run, which has so far raised more than £600 for charity.

On their Facebook page, organisers said: “Thanks to Littledown Christmas Tree Farm and Rural Past Times for helping us put this spectacular display of illuminated tractors on.”

Littledown Christmas Tree Farm said this year's turnout was ‘absolutely amazing’.

1 . The Christmas Tractor Run 2024 leaving Hastings Old Town on December 21. Photo by Roberts Photographic. The Christmas Tractor Run 2024 leaving Hastings Old Town on December 21. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

2 . The Christmas Tractor Run 2024 leaving Hastings Old Town on December 21. Photo by Roberts Photographic. The Christmas Tractor Run 2024 leaving Hastings Old Town on December 21. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

3 . The Christmas Tractor Run 2024 leaving Hastings Old Town on December 21. Photo by Roberts Photographic. The Christmas Tractor Run 2024 leaving Hastings Old Town on December 21. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts