In 53 pictures: Hastings Bonfire celebrations

The seafront and streets of the Old Town became a river of fire as bonfire societies from across Sussex took part in a torchlit procession. Those taking part included societies from Battle, Rye, Robertsbridge, Lewes, Eastbourne and Staplecross. New to the procession this year was a group of crew members and volunteers from Hastings Lifeboat, carrying an RNLI banner and wearing striped jumpers in the lifeboat colours of blue and orange. They were invited to join in recognition of the RNLI’s 200th anniversary this year.

The event got under way at 5.30pm with a children’s procession from the Stade to the bonfire site on the beach opposite Pelham Crescent.

The effigy this year was a puzzled looking robot reading a copy of A.I For Dummies. It was later blown up as part of the grand finale, which saw the huge bonfire being lit and a spectacular firework display taking place.

After a shower of rain at 5.30pm, the weather improved and remained dry for the rest of the celebrations. Bonfire celebrations usually come at the end of Hastings Week, but were moved to the start due to high tides next weekend.

The Bonfire Society later said: “Thank you to the people of Hastings for making it such a good night. Thank you for your continued good humour and support. Without you we could not make this amazing event happen.”

The next local bonfire events are at Ninfield on October 19 and Staplecross on October 26.

Photos by Andrew Clifton.

