In 60 pictures: Hastings United hosts It's a Knockout extravaganza

Teams battled it out across various obstacle courses, which had spectators and team members in fits of laughter as competitors bounced around on inflatables carrying various objects and wearing silly costumes.

Organised by father-and-son duo Bob and Tim Hodgson, events like this help to raise much-needed funds for the club and are also the club's way of engaging with the community.

Bob explains: " People get covered with bubbles and water, so it's really great fun. It's part of what Hastings United Football Club are doing for the community. We've got terrific fan support. We work closely with all elements of the community, and it's part of the football club giving something back to the community with a day of enjoyment.

"The club has recently set up its Academy, the Hastings Football Foundation, which is a registered charity, and the money from our events like today's event will go to support our ladies' teams, our children's teams, which are from 6 to 16, and we've got just over 500 children now in all the various age groups plus our inclusive and disability team."

The club will be holding more fundraisers this year, including a casino night in September featuring an Elvis Presley tribute act and lounge singer.

Bob added: "Well, we've got a tremendous fan base, but we also rely on the community and local businesses to support us. Half of the teams in the event today are from local businesses, as well as local residents and other community people. We've got charity stalls here as well that provide charitable information. So it's both an information and entertainment day for the general public and the community as a whole.

"I'm just on the point of redeveloping the ground here at the pilot field, which has been the home of Hastings United for a hundred years now. We've just had a massive academy tournament all of last week, with hundreds of children here with their mums, dads and relatives. It's just been a super time."

Most people of a certain age remember "It's a Knockout" from the BBC TV game show, which ran from 1966 to 1982, and then with a few TV specials until 1988.

You can find more info about Hastings United at https://www.hastingsunited.com/

1 . Hastings United's It's a Knockout on June 1 2025. Pic Justin L. Hastings United's It's a Knockout on June 1 2025. Pic Justin L. Photo: Justin Lycett

2 . Hastings United's It's a Knockout on June 1 2025. Pic Justin L. Hastings United's It's a Knockout on June 1 2025. Pic Justin L. Photo: Justin Lycett

3 . Hastings United's It's a Knockout on June 1 2025. Pic Justin L. Hastings United's It's a Knockout on June 1 2025. Pic Justin L. Photo: Justin Lycett

4 . Hastings United's It's a Knockout on June 1 2025. Pic Justin L. Hastings United's It's a Knockout on June 1 2025. Pic Justin L. Photo: Justin Lycett