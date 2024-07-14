A wealth of performances and acts were featured, with the gardens are divided in to four zones: Music and Dance, Circus, Storytelling and Community.

There was also a ‘flowers and animals’ themed carnival parade, with an opportunity make flags to take on the procession.

On the Main Stage, acts were introduced by local favourite Ben Watson.

The programme also included a drumming segment performed by local drumming groups this year.

The wide range of performers and artists included the UK African Acrobats, Christchurch School Choir, Elisha Edwards, Hastings Fat Tuesday Second Liners, as well as many more talented performances.

In the Storytelling Zone, Xanthe and TUUP enchanted audiences with their tales plus Inside Out Theatre brought their show ‘A tale of Two Men’ to the festival as well as Richard Storyboard, who entertained younger children with stories in his yurt.

In the Circus Zone, UK African Acrobats performed stunts, Xena Flame had crowds hula hooping like pros, while Circus Pazaz brought the big top alive.

Visitors also enjoyed freshly cooked food and ice cream and had the chance to browse the numerous community stalls at the festival.

The theme for this year’s event was Flora and Fauna, where people could dress in costumes reflecting the theme and take part in the parade on the day.

St Leonards Festival has been running since 2006 and is held to celebrate St Leonards' community and arts.

1 . St Leonards Festival 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. St Leonards Festival 2024. Photo by Roberts Photographic. Photo: Alan Roberts

