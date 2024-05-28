Organisers thanked everyone for attending and added that a ‘record amount’ of money had been raised for the show’s two chosen charities.

The show was launched more than a century ago and was first held in 1903.

But the last time the event ran was in 2019 before the pandemic.

Visitors were treated to a variety of attractions on offer at the event, held on the Polegrove.

Attractions included a family dog show, run by Bexhill Lions, classic cars on display, fairground rides, showjumping, and children’s entertainment.

Andy Lawes, chair of Bexhill Horse Show committee, said: “Firstly, a huge thank you to all, the committee members who have helped put this show together with me. It is only a small committee but the amount of work everyone did was outstanding.

“For me, organising the Bexhill Horse Show has been one huge journey for me as chairman, burning the midnight oil for the last few months. I am now having a well-earned rest.

“Secondly, I’d like to thank all the competitors who entered the show. Without them the show would not happen. We also had demonstrations from Ian Williams Heavy Horses, Coakham Bloodhounds and a display from Indoor Carriage Driving UK – Sussex Area.

“Everything went down so well. We also invited Roaming Entertainment, a Star Wars character for photo opportunities and Uncle Bumble, a local comedian and balloon artist making lots of different characters to hand out.

“To the people and traders of Bexhill, thank you so much for your support, we had a record attendance, and made a record amount of money for our two charities St Michael’s Hospice and KSS Air Ambulance.”

