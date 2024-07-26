In it to win it! Chichester care home enjoys Olympic-style sports day with local community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the Olympics now upon us, a Chichester care home kicked off the summer of sport with its very own version of the Games.

Residents and team members at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, brought Paris to Chichester on Saturday 20th July as they were joined by the community for a special day of sporting fun.

The event came as Chichester Grange joined The Big Care UK Sports Day, which has seen over 130 Care UK homes across the UK hosting sports days for the local community and showcasing what life in a care home is really like.

Guests at Chichester Grange soaked up the sporting atmosphere and had the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, beanbag toss and other Sports Day classics.

Visitors enjoyed a traditional summer barbecue cooked by the home’s head chef, while tapping their toes to music throughout the afternoon.

Nikki Toomer, Customer Relations Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “It was lovely to welcome the local community to join in with our sporting celebrations.

“We are part of a strong community here in Chichester, and days like this are a fantastic way to bring us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like at Chichester Grange.

“There was plenty of laughter and enjoyment for all involved and it was great to see residents meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We’re certainly ready for the Olympics now!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/care-uk-sports-day

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange, incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. Luxury facilities include a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and bar, and stunning gardens. The home was awarded the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.

For more information about Chichester Grange, please contact Customer Relations Manager Nikki Toomer on 0330 058 3250, or email [email protected]