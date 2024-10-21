In photos: almost 1,000 people take part in 5k walk for Shine Bright 2024 in West Sussex village

The hospice announced that the ‘magical’ Shine Bright 2024 event, which took place on Saturday, October 5, made £50,000.

A spokesperson said: “The village of Lindfield was glowing as participants set off into the night, their paths illuminated by heartfelt candlebags dedicated to loved ones.

“As walkers made their way along the route, they were greeted by stunning illuminated displays and live entertainment. The community came together to light up their homes and businesses, creating a vibrant and heartwarming atmosphere that reflected the event's spirit.

“Shine Bright 2024 was not only a night of celebration and remembrance but also a powerful show of support for those living with life-limiting conditions. Thanks to the incredible generosity of participants, sponsors, and supporters, the event raised an amazing £50,000, which will make a lasting impact on the essential palliative services provided by St Peter & St James Hospice.”

St Peter & St James Hospice said donations are still coming in. Visit shinebright2024.dedicationpage.org to find out more or make a donation.

The hospice thanked everyone who participated in the event, saying: “Your kindness and generosity helped make the night unforgettable, and together, we have made a difference in the community and people living with life-limiting conditions.”

They added: “A special thank you goes out to our event sponsors, Jackson-Stops and Colemans Solicitors, and to our community partners Pitch Black, Grizzly Bear, Ashdown Radio, and everyone who helped make the night truly shine.”

1 . Shine Bright 2024 Shine Bright 2024 in Lindfield Photo: St Peter & St James Hospice

2 . Shine Bright 2024 Shine Bright 2024 in Lindfield Photo: Benny Coxhill

3 . Shine Bright 2024 Shine Bright 2024 in Lindfield Photo: Benny Coxhill

4 . Shine Bright 2024 Shine Bright 2024 in Lindfield Photo: Benny Coxhill