In photos and video: Burgess Hill commemorates VJ Day 80th anniversary at Garden of Remembrance

Residents and visitors in Burgess Hill commemorated the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on Friday, August 15.

Victory over Japan Day is commemorated on the same date each year to mark when Japan surrendered to Allied forces in 1945, ending the Second World War.

Burgess Hill Town Council said on Facebook on Friday: “Thank you to everyone who joined us this morning to commemorate the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day.

“Our thanks to Reverend Stephen MacCarthy, the Salvation Army and Helen Underwood Lewis for their musical accompaniment, the Royal British Legion and all who took part.”

Wreaths were laid in honour of the soldiers who fought in the war and the event was organised with support from the Royal British Legion.

