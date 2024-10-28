The Bandstand Community Poppy Display saw Sussex Central Rotary and Burgess Hill Creative Community (The Kiln) team up.

People who could knit, crochet or sew poppies were asked to leave their contributions at The Kiln, The Help Point and High Drive earlier this month.

The poppy display was revealed on Saturday, October 26, at the launch of the Poppy Appeal and Central Sussex Rotary said the response had been ‘phenomenal’.

Julie Smyth, president of Central Sussex Rotary, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the community response and would like to thank all those who contributed to the display. This just shows that if we all pull together, we can achieve so much in our local community. If you have an idea for a project or would like to get involved, please contact [email protected]. We would like to thank The Martlets Shopping Centre and Burgess Hill Town Council for allowing us to display the poppies at the Bandstand and the War Memorial.”

Central Sussex Rotary said they had received support from many people, including students and elderly residents, and had received two large displays from Standen House, East Grinstead (National Trust). Central Sussex Rotary said these two large displays have been used for the display at the War Memorial, opposite St John’s Church.

The bandstand is on the route of the annual Remembrance Sunday Parade, which will be held on November 10. An Act of Remembrance also takes place on Monday, November 11, at 11am. The display will be up from October 26 until November 12 and will then be stored for use in future years.

People can donate to the Royal British Legion, buy poppies or donate to the Poppy Appeal at the old Costa Coffee Unit in the Market Place or at www.britishlegion.org.uk/get-involved/ways-to-give/donate.

Central Sussex Rotary are a small Rotary Club focusing on giving time to local community projects and events. They work with a variety of organisations in Mid Sussex. Visit https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=878 to find out more about the group.

1 . Bandstand Community Poppy Display The Bandstand Community Poppy Display in Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410281

2 . Poppies in Burgess Hill Poppies at the war memorial in Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410281

3 . Poppies in Burgess Hill A poppy display at the war memorial in Burgess Hill Photo: Steve Robards, SR2410281