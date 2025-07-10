In photos: Burgess Hill community event with bands and barbecue raises thousands for cancer charity

Cancer Aid took place in Cyprus Road on Saturday, July 12, near Burgess Hill Constitutional Club.

The free event, from 12pm to 7.30pm, was organised by BHCC bar manager Mike Stewart to support the community and raise funds for Stand Up to Cancer.

Local bands and singers performed with a ‘Barrow of Booze’ being the star prize in the raffle. Organisers said there were plenty of prizes up for grabs in the tombola as well.

A spokesperson told the Middy: “We had an incredible day and great attendance and performances.”

Organisers are still working out the exact total raised for Stand up to Cancer. But Burgess Hill Constitutional Club and Burgess Hill Bonfire Society, who supported the event, have announced on social media that the afternoon raised at least £5,550.

Burgess Hill Bonfire Society, who were marshalling and cooking barbecue, said on Facebook: “We were proud to have supported this amazing event and to have helped raise this amazing amount for Stand up to Cancer.”

Burgess Hill Constitutional Club said on Facebook: “We all know someone who have lost or suffered from this horrific disease. And now we have given something back.”

They thanked the ‘fantastic staff’ and all the committee members who helped, as well as representatives from the town council and everyone who donated items and cash.

All organisers, volunteers and musicians donated their time to support the community and raise funds, and local businesses Price Green & Co, PDP Services and George Howes & Sons sponsored the event. The bands/singers on the line-up were: Driscoll Bros, Six Pack Sabbath, Band of Dads, Louder than 10, Tobias, David Tonna, Pink Guitar and Pippa.

1 . Cancer Aid Cancer Aid took place in Cyprus Road on Saturday, July 12, near Burgess Hill Constitutional Club Photo: Contributed

2 . Cancer Aid Cancer Aid seen from above Photo: Contributed

3 . Cancer Aid Six Pack Sabbath Photo: Contributed