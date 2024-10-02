There was a thrilling torchlit procession through the village, as well as fireworks and a bonfire on Saturday, September 28.

The society explained that they reformed in 2017 after being closed for over four decades and they said they have worked hard since then to bring bonfire back to Buxted.

Chairwoman Debbie Elliott said: “I am so proud of everyone at Buxted Bonfire Society for what we have achieved. What an amazing moment of history that after 45 years we have brought bonfire back to the village! Many thanks to our community for their invaluable support and we look forward to continuing this wonderful tradition.”

Buxted Bonfire Society said 18 other Sussex bonfire societies joined them on Saturday to celebrate, adding that the village was ‘lit up’ with hundreds of torches. They said thousands of spectators cheered participants in the procession. The night came to a close with a firework display set to music, as well as a huge bonfire. Through the event, Buxted Bonfire Society raised funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and TN22 Club (Engage), their two chosen local charities.

A spokesperson said: “Buxted Bonfire have been met with praise for their return to the village and look forward to returning again in 2025. As you can appreciate, organising an event of this scale is no mean feat for the society,

which is headed up by a very small group of volunteers. As well as endless hours of hard work, it costs thousands to put this on. For those that would like to contribute something and haven't yet had the opportunity to do so, please visit our GoFundMe page – gofund.me/c8f65ba5.

“Bonfire is open to everyone, is a great way to make new friends and can be enjoyed by the whole family. If you are interested in becoming a member, please see their website www.buxtedbonfiresociety.co.uk to sign up or email them on [email protected] for more information.”

Buxted Bonfire Society added that their origins are ‘steeped in mystery and folklore’ but said the society was active in 1893.

1 . Bonfire in Buxted Heathfield Bonfire Society. Photo by Simon Hennessey Photo: Simon Hennessey

2 . Bonfire in Buxted Isfield and Little Horsted Bonfire Society. Photo by Simon Hennessey Photo: Simon Hennessey

3 . Bonfire in Buxted Hailsham Bonfire Society. Photo by Simon Hennessey Photo: Simon Hennessey

4 . Bonfire in Buxted Fireworks. Photo by Sam Khan Photography Photo: Sam Khan Photography