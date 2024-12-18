Sussex PR agency Rose Media Group (RMG) hosted the unique event at their headquarters in Highland House, Albert Drive, on Tuesday, December 17.

Members of the Mid Sussex business community and residents marked the start of Hope and Aid Direct’s ‘The World Needs Underwear’ campaign, which is raising awareness about the shortage of underwear donations in humanitarian aid.

People were asked bring a pack of pants along and the event collected more than 1,000 pairs.

Aneela Rose, MD of Rose Media Group, said: “Our event was an absolute winner. People supported us by popping in throughout the evening and donating pants like their lives depended on it.”

She said: “The atmosphere was incredible, full of great vibes, conversations and a shared determination to make a difference. Who knew pants could bring people together like this? A huge thank you to everyone who got involved. You’ve made a massive difference and we’re still buzzing from the amazing energy that night.”

Charles Storer MBE, founder of Hope and Aid Direct, said donations of underwear have always been scarce. But he said it is the ‘number one garment’ people want if they are displaced by war or a natural disaster, adding that not changing your underwear can have severe health implications.

After the event, he said: “On behalf of us all at Hope and Aid Direct, massive thanks to Rose Media Group for hosting such an enjoyable ‘pants’ party yesterday. I would never have thought of decorating a room at Christmas with ‘pants’ hanging everywhere, but it certainly captured the theme of the event. Everyone who came was very generous with their numerous underwear donations and what a great start to this seriously important campaign.”

RMG said the event would not have been possible without generous donations from The Oak Barn restaurant, The Woolpack and Lizzie’s for their donation of fizz, mulled wine, mince pies and cakes.

Hope and Aid Direct trustee Roger Wilson said: “I would just like to add that Rose Media Group have gone the extra mile with this campaign truly showing their commitment to the cause and the strength of our relationship. We hope that this out of the box thinking provides us with a great springboard for this long running campaign.”

People can still donate new underwear at the RMG office and other drop off points listed at www.hopeandaiddirect.org.uk/drop-off-point. Financial donations can be made at hopeandaiddirect.enthuse.com/profile.

