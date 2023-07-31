The event featured a variety of pop and rock music from artists like Sussex Kings of Harmony, Tobias, Cylvian, Smokin’ Joe and Dave Wilson (jazz piano). It featured dance from Sussex show dancers and Alegria Spanish dancing, as well as illusions from Marco the Magician. There was also a musical tribute to Elton John by Sam Wilson and great tunes from Alanis Morriss Not.

She said: “Everyone seemed to be having so much fun and I must thank the Orchards Shopping Centre for hosting and sponsoring such a superb event. I also must thank the amazing Rotary Club of Cuckfield, Lindfield and Haywards Heath for all the amazing work they do to support charities. When I looked at the list of charities they have supported it was amazing – local charities including Kangaroos, The Bentswood Hub and Grove Garden, National charities including Age UK and Children in Need and international charities like Medecins San Frontieres. I was also so happy to see a charity on this list so close to my heart, my charity of the year as Mayor, Time4Children.