In photos: fascinating demonstrations at Shoreham Community Fire Station’s 2025 open day

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 12:59 BST
Visitors were treated to some fascinating displays and fun activities at Shoreham Community Fire Station’s open day.

The event took place on Saturday, August 9, from 10am to 4pm. There was a special educational needs (SEN) session from 9am to 10am.

The annual event featured: a brand new water carrier on show, amusement rides and attractions, fire safety discussions, a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and live demonstrations of chip pan fires, building fires and road traffic collisions.

All proceeds from the day went to The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports firefighters and their families in times of need. Visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk.

Shoreham Community Fire Station's open day was held on Saturday, August 9

Shoreham Community Fire Station

Shoreham Community Fire Station's open day was held on Saturday, August 9

Pets were allowed at the event

Shoreham Community Fire Station

Pets were allowed at the event

Visitors watched a variety of demonstrations

Shoreham Community Fire Station

Visitors watched a variety of demonstrations

A chip pan fire demonstration

Shoreham Community Fire Station

A chip pan fire demonstration

