In photos: fascinating demonstrations at Shoreham Community Fire Station’s 2025 open day

The event took place on Saturday, August 9, from 10am to 4pm. There was a special educational needs (SEN) session from 9am to 10am.
The annual event featured: a brand new water carrier on show, amusement rides and attractions, fire safety discussions, a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses and live demonstrations of chip pan fires, building fires and road traffic collisions.
All proceeds from the day went to The Fire Fighters Charity, which supports firefighters and their families in times of need. Visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk.