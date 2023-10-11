A Haywards Heath house with a fascinating history is holding an open day for the public this month.

The Yews Community Centre is at 55 Boltro Road and hosts more 45 groups each week.

The centre managers said anyone who thinks of it as a ‘mystery house’ now has the chance to explore it. Visit www.theyewscentre.org.uk.

They said: “If you have ever wandered past this imposing building en-route to the train station, or heading to one of Haywards Heath’s shops and restaurants, and wondered what it’s like inside, step inside on Monday, October 24 (10am-3pm), and take a peek.”

The Yews Community Centre serves all ages with parent and baby groups and adult exercise classes. There are many support groups and one-to-one counselling sessions, and people can also book spaces and the garden for parties. The event will feature building tours and there will be a discount for new groups or parties booked on the day. Call 01444 412367 or email [email protected].

