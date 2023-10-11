BREAKING
In photos: Haywards Heath ‘mystery house’ revealed as Yews Community Centre prepares for open day

A Haywards Heath house with a fascinating history is holding an open day for the public this month.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 11th Oct 2023, 17:36 BST

The Yews Community Centre is at 55 Boltro Road and hosts more 45 groups each week.

The centre managers said anyone who thinks of it as a ‘mystery house’ now has the chance to explore it. Visit www.theyewscentre.org.uk.

They said: “If you have ever wandered past this imposing building en-route to the train station, or heading to one of Haywards Heath’s shops and restaurants, and wondered what it’s like inside, step inside on Monday, October 24 (10am-3pm), and take a peek.”

The Yews Community Centre serves all ages with parent and baby groups and adult exercise classes. There are many support groups and one-to-one counselling sessions, and people can also book spaces and the garden for parties. The event will feature building tours and there will be a discount for new groups or parties booked on the day. Call 01444 412367 or email [email protected].

Photo: The Yews

