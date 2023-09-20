Haywards Heath Social Club held a fun-filled Party in the Car Park to raise funds for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

The event took place during the afternoon of Saturday, August 19, in Wivelsfield Road.

There was live music, a barbecue, games, drinks, prizes, dancing, face-painting and a raffle.

The club has been busy fundraising and recently held a ‘virtual race night’ for DVLCC as well. They are now set to hand over a total of £616. DVLCC is Haywards Heath Social Club’s chosen charity for 2023-24. It supports young people with cerebral palsy by offering conductive education, speech and language help, as well as swimming, music therapy and sensory play.

The club said they supported the Motor Neurone Disease Association for 2022-23 and raised over £1,000 for them.

The club also sponsored Haywards Heaths Got Talent, which took place last week in aid of MNDA and Homes for Children in Ukraine. People can call Haywards Heath Social Club on 01444 455885 or email [email protected].

