This year’s event, organized by the Haywards Heath Town Council, saw record attendance numbers from 12pm to 9pm.

Families, friends, and even four-legged companions enjoyed a variety of activities and performances throughout the day. The park was bustling with stalls, face painting, balloon modelling, circus skills, and crazy golf.

One of the highlights was the much-loved Mewes Vets Dog Show, which saw enthusiastic participation from pet owners and their adorable dogs. The Weald Classic Car Show also drew a crowd with its impressive display of classic vehicles, and the miniature railway rides were a hit with both children and adults. The stage and arena were alive with performances, including a thrilling appearance by Zuki the Stegosaurus.

The entertainment lineup featured the Haywards Heath Concert Band, Ariel Drama Academies, Turning Pointe School of Dance, M&M Theatre School, and Alegria Spanish Dance, showcasing the incredible local talent.

As the day turned to evening, the atmosphere became even more electric with performances by Paul Stanworth, The Phony Walkmen, Cylvian Flynn, and The Soul Fusion. The grand finale was a show-stopping performance by the UK’s favourite tribute act, RE-TAKE THAT, who took to the stage at 7.45pm.

The event also supported a noble cause, raising funds for the Mayor’s Charity, the Alzheimer’s Society. The community’s generosity was evident, and the funds raised will go a long way in supporting the charity’s vital work.

Town Mayor, councillor Stephanie Inglesfield, expressed her delight at the event’s success, stating: “Haywards Heath Town Day is a wonderful celebration of our vibrant community. It’s heartwarming to see so many people come together to enjoy the day and support a great cause.”

She said: “I want to thank everyone who participated, our generous sponsors, and all the volunteers who made this day possible. Town Day was amazing!”

Rob Becvar, Director of RBPM Direct, shared his enthusiasm, saying: “Congratulations to Haywards Heath Town Council for organizing such a fantastic event. A big thank you to everyone who visited our stand. We enjoyed speaking with so many of you and providing free advice during our Maintenance Q&A.”

He said: “If you couldn’t make it, don’t worry! RBPM Direct handles urgent repairs and minor home maintenance – no job is too small. Our skilled team of experts takes the hassle out of home maintenance. Visit our website at www.rbpmdirect.co.uk for an instant estimate and to learn more about how we can help you get your home back in shape.”

The Chairman of the Haywards Heath Branch of the Royal British Legion, Daniel Kington, said: “The British Legion raised over £300, our best Town Day collection ever. It proved to be another complete success and possibly the best Town Day yet.”

The success of Haywards Heath Town Day 2024 would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors RBPM Direct, The Orchards, and Batcheller Monkhouse. Haywards Heath Town Council extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who attended and participated in the event. For more information about next year’s Town Day, contact Imogen Wilson, Events and Community Officer, on 01444 455694 or [email protected].

Pictures by David French Photography.

1 . Haywards Heath Town Day 2024 Zuki The Stegosaurus Photo: David French

2 . Haywards Heath Town Day 2024 ReTake That Photo: David French

3 . Haywards Heath Town Day 2024 Pet Portraits By Tanya Photo: David French