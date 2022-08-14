In photos: here are the best beaches to visit in Sussex – and one to avoid – as next heatwave approaches

Forecasts for towns across the county say the sun will be out all day from Wednesday, August 13, into the weekend with very high UV levels and high pollen counts.
At the moment, the temperature is expected to hit at least 29°C on Friday and could be higher.
So if you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid? We have picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.
1. Eastbourne beach
This location has more than three miles of shingle beaches and provides opportunities for rock pooling, as well as a wonderful town for shopping. Photo: Google Street View
2. Brighton Beach
This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet. Photo: Jon Rigby
3. South Lancing
This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers. Photo: Steve Robards
4. Bosham Quay
This pretty beach and village is on one of the inlets of Chichester harbour. It is a great place to visit for free, but visitors are warned that the tide can come in rather fast. Photo: Steve Robards