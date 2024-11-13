A council spokesperson said: "The annual Remembrance Sunday procession and service was a moving tribute. This was followed by a sombre and meaningful ceremony on Armistice Day. Lewes Town Council was pleased to sell the new plastic-free poppy, made entirely from paper paper created from renewable fibres from renewable sources including offcuts from coffee cups, that is completely recyclable at home. We are grateful to the Royal British Legion for organising these important dates in our civic calendar.”