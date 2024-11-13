On Sunday November 10, the Mayor, councillor Imogen Makepeace, laid a wreath of red poppies at the War Memorial, during the Remembrance procession.
Councillor Makepeace then joined the service at St Michael’s Church with the Mace Bearer, Town Clerk and other councillors.
On Monday, November 11, the Mayor, councillors, past mayors and military personnel attended a short Armistice Day service at Lewes War Memorial.
A maroon sounded at 11am and The Last Post was played before the Royal British Legion laid a wreath.
A council spokesperson said: "The annual Remembrance Sunday procession and service was a moving tribute. This was followed by a sombre and meaningful ceremony on Armistice Day. Lewes Town Council was pleased to sell the new plastic-free poppy, made entirely from paper paper created from renewable fibres from renewable sources including offcuts from coffee cups, that is completely recyclable at home. We are grateful to the Royal British Legion for organising these important dates in our civic calendar.”
