More than 100 cats are being cared for by staff and volunteers at Cats Protection’s National Cat Adoption Centre this Easter.

The centre, in Lewes Road, Chelwood Gate, is on the border of Mid and East Sussex and rehomes hundreds of cats every year.

Manager Danielle Draper said: “We’re always keen to hear from people who would like to give a cat a second chance in life, particularly those who are interested in adopting an older cat. Kittens are always popular, which means older cats can be harder to home.

“It’s such a shame, as they have just as much to offer. Many adult cats remain playful throughout their life, so they can be just as much fun as kittens. And because their characters are fully formed, you’re much more likely to find an adult cat that can slot straight into your home life.”

Cats Protection has shared its latest list of some of the felines in need of a new home.

Ariel: Cats Protection said this affectionate three-year-old is a friendly girl that loves being around people. They said Ariel has lots of energy and loves to play, especially with mouse toys. She is looking for an adult only and pet-free home.

Smudge: This 15-year-old is shy and can take a little time to feel comfortable around new people, but he is very sweet when he comes out of his shell.

Poppy: The Cats Protection team said this 14-year-old is a friendly and affectionate cat who loves to curl up on a lap. She enjoys cheek tickles and being groomed and is looking for a pet-free home. However, Cats Protection said she may be able to live with a mature family ‘pending a successful introduction at the centre’.

Khaleesi: Khaleesi is seven years old and friendly but also likes her independence. She enjoys play, especially with catnip, and is looking for a home without too many neighbouring cats.

Sylvester: Sweet-natured and shy Sylvester is very affectionate once he gets to know new people. Cats Protection said he loves company, especially while eating, and has a loud purr. He is one year old and can be nervous about loud noises, so he is looking for a calm home.

To find out more about adopting any of these cats or others visit www.cats.org.uk/ncac/adopt-a-cat?cid=331594.

