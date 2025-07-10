In photos: new role play centre and mini-village where children can ‘let their imaginations run wild’ opens in West Sussex

Giggleton Village is at Unit B5 of Horsted Keynes Business Park and has seven role play settings aimed at kids from ages 0 to seven.

The husband and wife team of Harry and Ayla Batchelor, from Horsted Keynes, said the attraction allows children to ‘let their imaginations run wild’. Visit www.giggletonroleplay.co.uk.

The couple announced on Facebook on Saturday, July 5: “Today we opened our doors to friends and family.”

They said: “We can’t wait to meet you all over the coming weeks and look forward to all the parties we have booked in. We also just wanted to say thank you to everyone who is showing us love and support on all our social media. You have all been so kind.”

Haywards Heath Town Mayor Duncan Pascoe cut the ribbon and declared Giggleton officially open. The opening to the public took place on Monday, July 7.

Director and co-founder Harry told the Middy in June that the role play centre has a huge mini-village where children can dress up and go into seven custom mini-buildings. There is Giggleton Cottage with a kitchen, dining table, sofa and crib, as well as a salon for kids to practice hair styling on mannequin heads. There is also a farm area, a hospital area, a construction site with diggers and building blocks, a library and a police station.

Giggleton Village has an astroturfed area too with a slide and small ride-on cars.

Main play sessions will be Monday to Saturday with exclusive birthday parties held on Sundays. Giggleton Village is set to offer a weekly special educational needs (SEN) session for children up to age 13. The centre also has a baby area for non-walkers.

1 . Giggleton Giggleton Village is at Unit B5 of Horsted Keynes Business Park Photo: Harry Batchelor

2 . Giggleton Haywards Heath Town Mayor Duncan Pascoe with Harry and Ayla Batchelor Photo: Harry Batchelor

3 . Giggleton The construction site has diggers and building blocks Photo: Harry Batchelor