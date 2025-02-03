In photos: nine great places for coffee in Haywards Heath recommended by Google reviewers

By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 16:50 BST
Spring is edging closer but the weather in Mid Sussex doesn’t show signs of improving anytime soon.

The Met Office said the temperature in Haywards Heath is expected to stay below 10°C for at least the rest of this week.

So residents may be looking for a place to warm up and chill out at lunchtime, somewhere with a comfortable atmosphere and a great selection of hot drinks.

Our photographer has been out taking pictures of nine of the best cafes and coffee shops in town and we’ve had a look at their Google reviews to see what people have said about them.

Take a look at our gallery below.

Hart Country Stores at 100 South Road, Haywards Heath, has a rating of 4.7 stars from 181 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "Had the most amazing breakfast brioche roll, cortardo and orange juice. The presentation was top notch and the service very pleasant."

The Bay Tree at The Orchards Shopping Centre, has a rating of 4.5 stars out of 333 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "One of my all time favourite cafes. Lovely staff, brilliant food and drinks. Always friendly."

Costa Coffee at 72 South Road has a rating 3.9 stars from 361 Google reviews. One of reviewer said: "Quick service and great coffee."

Caffè Nero at 67 South Road has a rating of 4.1 stars from 489 Google reviews. One reviewer said: "The staff here are always lovely, accommodating, hard working, efficient and friendly."

