In photos: Red Arrows put on a spectacular show in the skies over West Sussex

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 13:23 BST
The Red Arrows were seen putting on a spectacular display in the West Sussex skies today (Friday, July 12).

The incredible Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team put on a show for the Goodwood Festival of Speed, which runs from Thursday to Sunday, July 11-14, at Goodwood House.

The Festival of Speed, now in its 31st year, brings together some of the world’s most compelling innovators and celebrates the future of technology and mobility.

The planes took off from Bournemouth at 11.35am before making their way to West Sussex.

The Red Arrows in the West Sussex skies on Friday, July 12, part of the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

The Red Arrows in the West Sussex skies on Friday, July 12, part of the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed Photo: Eddie Mitchell

