Pupils at Holy Trinity CE (A) Primary School in Cuckfield helped raise nearly £600 for St Catherine’s Hospice with a Reindeer Run.

Families collected the sponsorship money to support the work of the Crawley-based charity, which provides specialised end-of-life care.

Children of all ages walked, ran, danced and exercised their way through the event while wearing antlers donated by the hospice.

Headteacher Ann MacGregor said: “We have been delighted to support this excellent cause – and all the children have had great fun doing it. We are very grateful to our school families who have sent in such a wonderful amount of sponsorship money at a time when families have to consider their spending priorities carefully.”

In the past few weeks Sussex schools and nurseries signed up to take part in the event and so far they have raised more than £13,000.

1. Reindeer Run Holy Trinity CE (A) Primary School in Cuckfield helped raise nearly £600 for St Catherine’s Hospice Photo: Holy Trinity CE (A) Primary School Photo Sales

