Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
There are a variety of romantic restaurants in Burgess Hill, Cuckfield, Haywards Heath and Lindfield for Valentine

In photos – the 11 best romantic restaurants in Mid Sussex, according to Tripadvisor: where to go in Burgess Hill, Cuckfield, Hassocks and Haywards Heath this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and couples in Mid Sussex might be wondering where to spend a special night out together.

By Lawrence Smith
7 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 12:28pm

Thankfully, they do not have to look too far afield.

There are a variety of romantic restaurants in Burgess Hill, Cuckfield, Hassocks, Haywards Heath and Lindfield that offer mouth-watering meals on February 14.

It’s best to book in advance though as restaurants can get fairly busy at this time of year.

Here are the 11 best ones according to Tripadvisor (as of February 3, 2023).

1. Heritage by Matt Gillan

Heritage by Matt Gillan on Park Road in Slaugham, has a rating of 4.5 from 195 reviews. One reviewer said: "A lovely evening, the food and atmosphere are definitely worth 5 stars+".

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

2. No.1 Broad Street

No.1 Broad Street has a 4.5 rating out of 119 reviews. It offers 'relaxed fine dining' and a contemporary interior set inside a Victorian building with a garden overlooking the Sussex Downs. Picture: Google Street View

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

3. Limes Thai Kitchen

Limes Thai Kitchen in Lindfield's High Street, has a 4.5 rating out more 524. It is an independent Thai restaurant in a historic and picturesque village.

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales

4. The Coach and Horses

The Coach and Horses in School Lane, Danehill, has a rating of 4.5 out of 464 reviews. One reviewer said: "Came here with my partner as a treat. Not having had a roast for a long while we had high expectations, and oh my, they delivered."

Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
TripAdvisorBurgess HillHassocksHaywards Heath