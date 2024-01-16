The South of England Showground Agricultural Society has announced the key 2024 shows that will be held at the South of England Showground this year.

The society said the line-up promises ‘a year filled with agricultural excellence, equestrian excitement, and rural festivities’.

Spring Live! 2024 takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21 (9am-5pm), and features live and interactive entertainment, as well as shopping stalls, a food hall and artisan treats from local and independent producers.

The society spokesperson said: “There are plenty of activities for younger visitors to get involved with, including the opportunity to meet a variety of farm animals, participate in chocolate and circus skills workshops, have a go at wand making, and experience the thrill of the funfair. What’s more, with the Alpaca Show, lawn mower racing, Morris dancing, a dog show, archery and axe throwing also on the agenda – it really is a great chance to get the whole family together, including the canine members, spend time outside and celebrate the arrival of spring.”

Tickets for all events are available from www.seas.org.uk.

This year’s South of England Show takes place from Friday to Sunday, June 7-9 (9am-6.30pm). The three-day event features: agricultural and equestrian displays, live entertainment, country pursuits, rural crafts, food and drink, shopping, Atkinson Action Horses, international showjumping, heavy horse displays, a medieval re-enactment area, falconry, vintage agricultural machinery and livestock competitions.

The Autumn Show and Horse Trials are on Saturday and Sunday, September 21-22 (9am-5pm). Visitors can watch riders showcase their skills in showjumping, dressage and cross-country competitions, while enjoying countryside pursuits, displays, and hands-on activities.

A spokesperson said: "There’s plenty to keep the kids entertained, including meeting farm animals, watching sheep shearing demonstrations, enjoying the thrill of the funfair, and much much more. Plus, there will be mouth-watering food and drink stalls and superb shopping opportunities that add to the overall charm of this vibrant autumnal event.”

The Winter Fair will be on Saturday and Sunday, November 23-24. A society spokesperson said: “Families can capture the perfect Christmas card photo inside the giant snow globe or engage in enchanting storytelling sessions with Mistletoe the Elf. The weekend vibe is further amplified by a street food area with live music, a children’s funfair, and the magical allure of Santa’s grotto.”

1 . Spring Live! 2024 Spring Live! 2024 takes place on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21 Photo: Beth Mercer Photography

