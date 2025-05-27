Since the start of 2025, the Mid Sussex Times has already reported on three cafés that have opened in the area.

Here’s a quick refresher in photos with links to the original articles.

Roost

This new café with a rustic play area and a trail walk opened just outside Lindfield.

The team said the café is ‘tucked into the farmyard’ at Goddenwick Farm, offering ‘a modern, relaxed space that mixes the feel of an urban coffee shop with the rustic charm of the Sussex countryside’.

It overlooks the Bluebell Railway and is aimed at coffee lovers, walkers and cyclists. Dogs are also welcome. The menu offers coffee from Cuckfield Coffee, hot chocolate, wines, beers and matcha, as well as food like smashed avocado on toast. There is also a ‘Play in the Hay Barn’, a farm-themed play area for families with young children. Visit goddenwickfarm.co.uk/roost.

Coffee#1

Coffee#1 announced the opening of its 32-36 South Road, Haywards Heath, store at the site of the former Halifax on Thursday, April 17.

The new Haywards Heath shop offers food, cakes and high quality coffee in a warm and comfortable environment that has a ‘living-room feel’. There are shelves filled with books, as well as illustrations with information about local history. Dogs are welcome too. Visit www.coffee1.co.uk.

Baked By Cordia

Baked By Cordia opened on March 31 at Borde Hill and represents the first step of chef Chantelle Nicholson’s The Cordia Collective.

A new summerhouse café, Gloriette, can be found in the garden, while a new coffee shop, Ginkgo, is situated in the visitor entrance.

Chantelle said the team focus on seasonal food that is either locally sourced or grown on-site. She explained that a lot of produce, mixed herbs and salad greens come from Borde Hill Market Garden, saying: “The whole ethos for me is it very much being it’s own ecosystem.” Visit bordehill.co.uk.

1 . Borde Hill Chantelle Nicholson and Janine Edwards at Gloriette in Borde Hill Photo: Lawrence Smith

2 . Borde Hill Magnolia and cinnamon 'curlicues' at Gloriette in Borde Hill Photo: Lawrence Smith

3 . Borde Hill Gloriette in Borde Hill Garden Photo: Lawrence Smith

4 . Roost Roost has a ‘Play in the Hay Barn’ Photo: Roost