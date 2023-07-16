In photos: West Sussex diners pick their top ten overall restaurants in the county using OpenTable
The OpenTable app has revealed the restaurants that West Sussex diners think are the top ten overall.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST
The online restaurant-reservation service company has just revealed its top ten hottest restaurants in the area for July but this new updated list shows what OpenTable users think are the overall winners to date.
An opentable.co.uk spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites.”
