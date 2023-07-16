NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction

In photos: West Sussex diners pick their top ten overall restaurants in the county using OpenTable

The OpenTable app has revealed the restaurants that West Sussex diners think are the top ten overall.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 16th Jul 2023, 12:34 BST

The online restaurant-reservation service company has just revealed its top ten hottest restaurants in the area for July but this new updated list shows what OpenTable users think are the overall winners to date.

An opentable.co.uk spokesperson said: “Each month OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews. We sort the results by category to help you discover new favourites.”

Visit www.opentable.co.uk to find out more.

The Fig Tree Restaurant in Hurstpierpoint High Street has a rating of 4.5 from 654 reviews

1. Fig Tree

The Fig Tree Restaurant in Hurstpierpoint High Street has a rating of 4.5 from 654 reviews Photo: Google Street View

Dom Domingo Steakhouse is at Old Station House, 102 London Road, East Grinstead, and has a rating of 4.5 stars from 117 reviews.

2. Dom Domingo Steakhouse

Dom Domingo Steakhouse is at Old Station House, 102 London Road, East Grinstead, and has a rating of 4.5 stars from 117 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.5 stars from 173 reviews.

3. Masala City

Masala City in St Pancras, Chichester, is a popular Indian restaurant with a rating of 4.5 stars from 173 reviews. Photo: Google Street View

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, is a popular pub and restaurant offering modern European food. It has a rating of four and a half stars from 1315 votes.

4. The Cat Inn

The Cat Inn in North Lane, West Hoathly, is a popular pub and restaurant offering modern European food. It has a rating of four and a half stars from 1315 votes. Photo: Google Street View

Next Page
Page 1 of 3