White's Festive Lights bring Christmas Robot to Burgess Hill

Published 27th Dec 2024
Families that want to see a Christmas Robot can visit a house in Burgess Hill this year.

White’s Festive Lights, which are synchronized to music, will be up at the home in Crescent Road, near the junction with Mill Road, until December 30.

Adam White said on Facebook: “Adam, Liz and Christmas Robot at White’s Festive Lights Burgess Hill, wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas.”

He said: “We are supporting Kangaroos and Sussex Cancer Fund this year, two charities that do great things in our community.”

Adam said people can enjoy the display, pick a song and take an ‘elfie’. He added that the display has already beaten last year’s charity collection by 20 per cent.

