White’s Festive Lights, which are synchronized to music, will be up at the home in Crescent Road, near the junction with Mill Road, until December 30.

Adam White said on Facebook: “Adam, Liz and Christmas Robot at White’s Festive Lights Burgess Hill, wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas.”

He said: “We are supporting Kangaroos and Sussex Cancer Fund this year, two charities that do great things in our community.”

Adam said people can enjoy the display, pick a song and take an ‘elfie’. He added that the display has already beaten last year’s charity collection by 20 per cent.

