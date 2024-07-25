Kew’s wild botanic garden in Ardingly held its first-ever community art exhibition in the Millennium Seed Bank, which is home to 2.4 billion seeds.

Participation manager Harri Oliver thanked everyone for coming to the event, which was a collaboration between Wakehurst, East Sussex College, Grove Garden (Haywards Heath), Art on the Line and Southern Rail.

Harri said: “What’s been incredibly inspiring about this art competition, as you can see from the variety of entries, is that much like the diversity of the Millennium Seed Bank, much like the diversity of nature, we have a real diversity in the type of art you have all submitted.”

Nigel Ryan, East Sussex College, Trustee of Grove Garden, and Fellow of the Royal Society for the Arts, praised the quality of the artwork on display as well.

Harri’s team launched a year ago with the goal of engaging with charities and community groups in Sussex. Since then, the team has designed different programmes like dementia walks and research for people who are visually impaired. Visit www.kew.org/wakehurst.

For this exhibition artists were asked to explore their connection to their community and to nature, while celebrating the season of spring. Their works could be created using painting, drawing, photography, linocut, collage, print, or any other 2D artwork.

Patrick Ladbury, of Govia Thameslink Railway (who run Southern) said the plan is to put the artwork by winners and runners-up into stations across the area. "It really makes a difference to our stations,” he said, calling the artworks ‘incredible’, especially those by the younger winners. “We’ve been working with the college for a few years to get the students' art up at the station.”

He added: “It’s a brilliant project and we're really proud to be sponsoring it.”

There were plenty of prizes with East Sussex College providing £100 to the winners and £50 for the runners-up. Everybody who entered also received a year’s membership to Wakehurst, while Southern provided winners with train tickets for a family day out in London.

The winners were:

Five to 15 category: Winner Isabel Kaul. Runner-up Pearl Swift Vyner.

16 to 35 catergory: Winner Jania Chandler. Joint runner-up Joey Jackson. Joint runner-up ARC Community Project (Robbie Grayson, Emily Gregory, Joseph Cook, Barry Pincham, Lindsay Wright, Russell Pound, Luke Moore, Henry McDougle and Timothy Pullen).

36 to 75 category: Winner Tamara Byrne. Runner-up: Kimmy Matthews.

Harri said: “Because we had so many applicants who were so brilliant we decided to create another catagory called ‘special mentions’.”

Special mentions went to Nicola Reese (five to 15 category), Kirsty Hepworth (16-35 category), The Grace Eyre Foundation Printing Group (36 to 75).

The theme of the contest tied in with Wakehurst’s six-week ‘Spring Into The Community’ festival, which started in May.

Harri added: “Wakehurst offers a discounted membership to charities and community groups called the Community Access Scheme. It's only £36 and it's 60 entries and we really encourage people who are part of charities and community groups to get that membership and come and visit us on site.”

