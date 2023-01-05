Mid Sussex has a host of famous people who are connected to the district.
We’ve picked 10 notable individuals, hometown heroes and celebrities who are linked with the area and who may spark an interest.
See how many of these famous people you knew were born, lived or worked in the towns of Haywards Heath, Burgess Hill, Hassocks and East Grinstead.
1. Kaya Scodelario
Film and TV star Kaya Scodelario was born in Haywards Heath in 1992. She got her big break in 2007 in the first series of Skins as Effy Stonem. Her filmography includes: The King's Daughter, The Maze Runner and Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar's Revenge.
Photo: Lia Toby/Getty Images
2. Hereward Kaye
Haywards Heath's Rok Skool owner and musician Hereward Kaye lives in Lindfield with his wife Pat. Hereward has had a successful career in pop and musical theatre and was in The Flying Pickets who had a 1983 Christmas number one with ‘Only You’.
Photo: Steve Robards
3. Brett Anderson
Brett Anderson is best known as the singer and main lyricist of the band Suede. He was born and grew up in Lindfield and attended Lindfield Junior School, Oathall Comprehensive School and Haywards Heath Sixth-Form College.
Photo: Zak Hussein/Getty Images
4. Neil Brand
Pianist Neil Brand is a dramatist, composer and author. He is a regular silent film accompanist at London's National Film Theatre and has composed new scores for restored films from the 1920s. He has also acted and written plays for the BBC. He was born in Burgess Hill and attended Junction Road Primary School in Burgess Hill.
Photo: Cate Gillon/Getty Images