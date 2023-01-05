2. Dan Walker

The former Hazelwick School and Three Bridges Primary student presented Football Focus and BBC Breakfast before moving to Channel 5 news. He was a popular contestant on series 19 of Strictly Come Dancing where he returned to Three Bridges Primary to film part of of his VT for one week. He recently won an episode of The Weakest Link, which is presented by fellow Crawley man Romesh Ranganathan.

Photo: Andrew Redington