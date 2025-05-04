Arundel was taken back to 1945 on Sunday, May 4 with a family event and children’s street party.

The event saw stalls, dancing and a performance from Silhouette Show for all to sing along too.

The event forms part of the country’s VE day celebrations which take place to commemorate Victory in Europe Day (VE DAY) which happened on May 8, 1945.

The day was celebrated for the first time after nearly six years of war as Germany officially surrendered on May 7 ,1945.

1 . In Pictures: 2025 VE and VJ Day event held in Arundel In Pictures: 2025 VE and VJ Day event held in Arundel Photo: Steve Grove of Middleton Camera Club

2 . In Pictures: 2025 VE and VJ Day event held in Arundel In Pictures: 2025 VE and VJ Day event held in Arundel Photo: Steve Grove of Middleton Camera Club

3 . In Pictures: 2025 VE and VJ Day event held in Arundel In Pictures: 2025 VE and VJ Day event held in Arundel Photo: Steve Grove of Middleton Camera Club

4 . In Pictures: 2025 VE and VJ Day event held in Arundel In Pictures: 2025 VE and VJ Day event held in Arundel Photo: Steve Grove of Middleton Camera Club