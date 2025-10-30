Sussex World Morning Update 29 October, 2025

In pictures: A new cafe has opened at ESK in Hastings

By Andy Hemsley
Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:04 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2025, 11:34 GMT
The family run ESK store in Cambridge Road, Hastings, launched a new cafe on Saturday November 1.

The Dolce Cafe offers a good variety of food and drink and has a kid’s play zone.

The menu includes breakfasts, jacket potatoes, sandwiches and paninis, waffles, pancakes, salads and hot and cold drinks. There is also a kid’s menu.

A spokesperson said: “It’s been a busy time getting everything ready. Expect the best coffee in town, freshly made paninis, delicious waffles and bubble waffles, and creamy ice cream.

We also have a free play area to keep kids entertained.”

The cafe is open Monday – Saturday 9am – 5pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm. There are toilets and baby changing facilities for cafe customers.

