In pictures: A new cafe has opened at ESK in Hastings

The Dolce Cafe offers a good variety of food and drink and has a kid’s play zone.

The menu includes breakfasts, jacket potatoes, sandwiches and paninis, waffles, pancakes, salads and hot and cold drinks. There is also a kid’s menu.

A spokesperson said: “It’s been a busy time getting everything ready. Expect the best coffee in town, freshly made paninis, delicious waffles and bubble waffles, and creamy ice cream.

We also have a free play area to keep kids entertained.”

The cafe is open Monday – Saturday 9am – 5pm and Sunday 10am – 4pm. There are toilets and baby changing facilities for cafe customers.

