In pictures: Adorable birds and animals being cared for by Sussex RSPCA Centre

By Andy Hemsley
Published 16th May 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 18th May 2025, 12:31 BST
The RSPCA’s Mallydams woodland centre has had a busy period caring for everything from baby birds to fox cubs.

Mallydams, which is based at Fairlight, near Hastings, is one of the busiest RSPCA centres in Sussex and is able to care for a wide range of injured or distressed animals, even having its own seal pools.

A spokesperson at Mallydams said: “As well as our usual injured and unwell patients, there's now lots of babies keeping us busy at Mallydams - orphan rearing season is definitely here Here's a small selection of some youngsters who have received care from our expert Wildlife Team recently “If you are concerned about a young wild animal please don't try and raise them yourself - you can contact us for advice on 0300 123 0723 (option 3) or message us here, and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Our wildlife team answer the phones as well as looking after the animals, so if we don't pick up on the first try please do ring again - we may have just been busy with a patient at the time.”

Ducklings

1. Wildlife at Sussex RSPCA Centre

Ducklings Photo: supplied

Feeding a badger cub

2. Wildlife at Sussex RSPCA Centre

Feeding a badger cub Photo: supplied

Young fox

3. Wildlife at Sussex RSPCA Centre

Young fox Photo: supplied

Young magpie

4. Wildlife at Sussex RSPCA Centre

Young magpie Photo: supplied

