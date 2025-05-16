In pictures: Adorable birds and animals being cared for by Sussex RSPCA Centre

A spokesperson at Mallydams said: “As well as our usual injured and unwell patients, there's now lots of babies keeping us busy at Mallydams - orphan rearing season is definitely here Here's a small selection of some youngsters who have received care from our expert Wildlife Team recently “If you are concerned about a young wild animal please don't try and raise them yourself - you can contact us for advice on 0300 123 0723 (option 3) or message us here, and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Our wildlife team answer the phones as well as looking after the animals, so if we don't pick up on the first try please do ring again - we may have just been busy with a patient at the time.”