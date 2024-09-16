In pictures: Amazing new artwork appears at St Leonards

They were commissioned as part of this year’s Coastal Currents arts festival. With one more mural to come, and new artwork appearing on BT Boxes appearing, Coastal Currents has been leaving a trail of street art around the town.

Coastal Currents director Tina Morris said: “At the bathing pool site, David Speed chose to reflect the visiting Peregrine Falcon on the road-facing side, giving the old electric box a real sense of self, as the neon wings welcome you and wrap themselves around you as you turn on to Seaside Road from the main road.

“It gives this old decaying electric substation a feeling of place, an identity, a make-over of sorts to mark the spot as significant, loved and looked after,

“On the east face, sits Menelaus by Hero32, an imposing but grounding figure you can see from the other side of the grass plateau. The scale is an important part of the curation, to sit the electric box as a piece in its own right to shine and be architecturally appreciated rather than intentionally ignored.

“The sea-facing side, by REQ uses CMY process to build transparent paints into a swimmer - harking back to the original use of the site as a swimming pool.”

Another mural on the site, by artist Mark Daniels, is yet to come.

1 . Murals by REQ & Hero32 (mural of Menelaus). West St Leonards old bathing pool site. Murals by REQ & Hero32 (mural of Menelaus). West St Leonards old bathing pool site Photo: Alexander Brattell

2 . Murals by REQ & Hero32 (mural of Menelaus). West St Leonards old bathing pool site, East Sussex UK, September 2024. Murals by REQ & Hero32 (mural of Menelaus). West St Leonards old bathing pool site. Photo: Alexander Brattell

3 . Artworkat The Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards, East Sussex, as part of Coastal Currents. Artwork at The Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards, East Sussex, as part of Coastal Currents. Photo: staff

4 . Artwork by Req Ian at The Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards, East Sussex, as part of Coastal Currents. Artwork at The Old Bathing Pool Site in St Leonards, East Sussex, as part of Coastal Currents. Photo: staff