In pictures: An 'afternoon of great music' with Bognor Regis concert band goes down a treat

A longstanding institution, the concert band is a regular fixture at Hotham Park, where they play a range of traditional songs for an appreciative local audience.
Sunday’s show was no different, with audiences piling in for a 2.30pm start, and making the most of the warm weather with loungers, sunchairs and plenty of cold drinks.
As well as town bandstands, the concert band also performs at a range of West Sussex pubs, including The Woolpack Inn, in Fishbourne and The Wilkes Head, in Eastergate; often for good causes and local charities.
