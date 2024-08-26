In pictures: An 'afternoon of great music' with Bognor Regis concert band goes down a treat

By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Aug 2024, 13:41 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2024, 13:53 BST
Visitors from across Bognor Regis poured into Hotham Park yesterday (August 25) for an afternoon of music with the town’s concert band.

A longstanding institution, the concert band is a regular fixture at Hotham Park, where they play a range of traditional songs for an appreciative local audience.

Sunday’s show was no different, with audiences piling in for a 2.30pm start, and making the most of the warm weather with loungers, sunchairs and plenty of cold drinks.

As well as town bandstands, the concert band also performs at a range of West Sussex pubs, including The Woolpack Inn, in Fishbourne and The Wilkes Head, in Eastergate; often for good causes and local charities.

The musicians put Hotham Park's bandstand to very good use.

Bognor Regis Concert Band takes Hotham Park by storm

The musicians put Hotham Park's bandstand to very good use.

Bognor Regis Concert Band takes Hotham Park by storm

Bognor Regis Concert Band takes Hotham Park by storm

Bognor Regis Concert Band takes Hotham Park by storm Photo: 1981Photographer

Visitors made the most of the sun.

Bognor Regis Concert Band takes Hotham Park by storm

Visitors made the most of the sun. Photo: 1981Photographer

The view from inside the bandstand.

Bognor Regis Concert Band takes Hotham Park by storm

The view from inside the bandstand. Photo: 1981Photographer

