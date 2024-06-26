In pictures: Armed Forces day in Bognor Regis is special tribute to those who've served

Taking place on June 22, from 10am to 5pm at Waterloo Gardens and the seafront, Bognor’s celebration tied in beautifully with ceremonies designed to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

The event featured a parade from the bandstand to the esplanade, featuring cadet forces, serving personnel and veterans, as well as a drumhead and St Barbara re-dedication services. There were also living history displays, giving residents and visitors a sense of the heft, weight and power of military equipment in years gone by.

This year’s highlight, according to organiser Jan Malpas, was a Spitfire flyover, which gave the event a special sense of gravitas: “People really did come along in droves; they wanted to see what the fly-pass was about, it was really special,” she said. “We have always have a good turnout for Bognor Regis armed forces day, but this was different, and it was just so special.

Saturday’s event not only took place in the shadow of D-Day’s 80th anniversary, but also in the midst of the war in Ukraine, and only months after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised to re-instate national service if he wins the forthcoming election. Mrs Malpas said the news gave Armed Forces day a special significance, with the realities of war hitting closer to home then ever before.

"There’s just so much going on, all these different conflicts. It brings home exactly what a war is all about and how it effects people. Eighty years ago, none of us were around; we’d seen and heard and thought about war, but to be so close to it is a different kettle of fish – and it’s just so shocking.”

Hosting Armed Forces Day each and every year is a labour of love, demanding countless hours of hard work from Jan and her team – not to mention enough ingenuity to stretch their budget as far as possible. But Jan said she’s happy to put the time in, for her, it’s the least she can do to give back.

"You just make it happen,” she said. ”And that’s what all our guys did n 1944; They made the ultimate sacrifice for us.”

Pictures: Ann Hancock

1 . Armed Forces Day in Bognor Regis Cadets set up display at Waterloo Gardens.Photo: Ann Hancock

2 . Armed Forces Day in Bognor Regis Displays of military vehicles gave visitors a sense of the weight and heft of equipment from years gone by.Photo: Ann Hancock

3 . Armed Forces Day in Bognor Regis Royal Navy Sea Cadets stand at ease.Photo: Ann Hancock