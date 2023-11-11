In Pictures: Armistice Day remembrance service in Worthing
Worthing paused this morning to remember those who lost their lives in the two World Wars and other conflicts.
By Sam Pole
Published 11th Nov 2023, 12:23 GMT
Updated 11th Nov 2023, 12:27 GMT
On Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11, a two-minute silence was observed at the war memorial in the town.
Another service will also be held in Worthing on Remembrance Sunday, November 12, where people have been invited to gather around Worthing War Memorial to hold the annual service, featuring the two-minute silence, wreath laying and parade. The silence will start on the first stroke of the town hall clock at 11am.
