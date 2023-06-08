In pictures: Arundel Cathedral celebrates Corpus Christi with beautiful flower festival

Arundel Cathedral kept up a tradition over a century strong this week, with a magnificent festival of flowers laid to celebrate this year's Corpus Christi.

Taking place from June 7 to June 8, the festival – which celebrates the real presence of the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Jesus Christ – has been celebrated at the cathedral every year for the last 140 years.

A world-famous carpet of flowers took centre stage at the festival, stretching as it did down the cathedral’s middle aisle. Alongside this, the event also featured a procession of the Blessed Sacrament from the cathedral to the courtyard of the nearby Arundel Castle, where Benediction is given.

The carpet of flowers was open to the public from 9.30am to 7pm on Wednesday, June 7 and from 9.30am to 5.30pm on Thursday, June 8. Entry is free and guests were not required to book, but Arundel Cathedral continues to rely on the generous donations of visitors to make events like these possible.

To get in touch with the Cathedral or find out more, visit in person, call 01903 882297 or contact the Cathedral office on [email protected]

Read more

1 . Arundel Cathedral is celebrating the feast of Corpus Christi with the magnificent festival of flowers which started 150 years ago, featuring a world famous Carpet of Flowers in the central aisle of the Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2306071 Arundel Cathedral is celebrating the feast of Corpus Christi with the magnificent festival of flowers which started 150 years ago, featuring a world famous Carpet of Flowers in the central aisle of the Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2306071 Photo: S Robards

2 . Arundel Cathedral is celebrating the feast of Corpus Christi with the magnificent festival of flowers which started 150 years ago, featuring a world famous Carpet of Flowers in the central aisle of the Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2306071 Arundel Cathedral is celebrating the feast of Corpus Christi with the magnificent festival of flowers which started 150 years ago, featuring a world famous Carpet of Flowers in the central aisle of the Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2306071 Photo: S Robards

3 . Arundel Cathedral is celebrating the feast of Corpus Christi with the magnificent festival of flowers which started 150 years ago, featuring a world famous Carpet of Flowers in the central aisle of the Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2306071 Arundel Cathedral is celebrating the feast of Corpus Christi with the magnificent festival of flowers which started 150 years ago, featuring a world famous Carpet of Flowers in the central aisle of the Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2306071 Photo: S Robards

4 . Arundel Cathedral is celebrating the feast of Corpus Christi with the magnificent festival of flowers which started 150 years ago, featuring a world famous Carpet of Flowers in the central aisle of the Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2306071 Arundel Cathedral is celebrating the feast of Corpus Christi with the magnificent festival of flowers which started 150 years ago, featuring a world famous Carpet of Flowers in the central aisle of the Cathedral. Pic S Robards SR2306071 Photo: S Robards