In pictures: Beacon is lit at Hastings to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

Bruno Peek, Pageantmaster of D-Day 80 said: “In order to commemorate the peace and freedom given to us by the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many thousands involved in the D-Day landings, beacons and lamp-lights were lit across the United Kingdom and UK overseas territories and in a poignant gesture, special lamps were lit on each of the five Normandy beaches, at 9.15pm local time to coincide with this.”