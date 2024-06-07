D-Day Beacon lighting at HastingsD-Day Beacon lighting at Hastings
In pictures: Beacon is lit at Hastings to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day

By Andy Hemsley
Published 7th Jun 2024, 10:49 BST
Hastings Borough Bonfire Society was involved in lighting the beacon on the East Hill on Thursday evening to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

A beacon was also lit at Fairlight at the same time as part of a national initiative.

Bruno Peek, Pageantmaster of D-Day 80 said: “In order to commemorate the peace and freedom given to us by the bravery and ultimate sacrifice of so many thousands involved in the D-Day landings, beacons and lamp-lights were lit across the United Kingdom and UK overseas territories and in a poignant gesture, special lamps were lit on each of the five Normandy beaches, at 9.15pm local time to coincide with this.”

Heather Leech, chairman of Hastings Borough Bonfire Society, said: “We were happy to be able to play a part.”

Pictures by Kevin Boorman.

