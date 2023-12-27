A Boxing Day staple, this year’s Pagham Pram Race has been hailed as the ‘best ever’ by organisers, raking in record donations from a historic crowd.

With the understandable exception of 2020 and 2021, the Pagham Pram Race has taken place on Boxing Day every year since 1946 – making it the oldest of its kind in the world.

Back then, a group of demobilised servicemen started the tradition of running, with a pram, to each of the three Pagham village pubs, and drinking a pint at each.

Today, pram racers dress up in a variety of quirky costumes to range money for a range of good local causes that might struggle for funding otherwise. Starting off at 11am, the racers run from The Mill on Pagham Road, The Bear, The Lamb Inn, and Maria’s Cafe.

Speaking to Sussex World, Pagham Pram Race Organiser Andrew Goodwill said this year’s race was one of the most successful in the event’s near-70 year history, raising approximately £4,500 for good causes.

"We think we had anywhere between 5,000 and 5,500 people turn up. It was amazing, it makes all the hard work worthwhile,” he said.

"We were so lucky with the weather, too. It was windy and rainy the day after, and it will probably be the same all week, but Boxing Day was warm and dry. We couldn’t have asked for better.

"So many kids turned out, and they were loving it, and that meant their parents were loving it. And that’s what it’s all about, really.”

