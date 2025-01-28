The event provided an array of entertainment for spectators.

The festival, produced by events company, 18 Hours, brought national and international artists to Bexhill.

This included Air Giants with their Luma, a nine-metre-long illuminated snail and Murmuration Arts with their magical installation: Nightlights Lullabies.

Devonshire Square was lit up by the Peace Poem, a 14ft high installation created by Emergency Exit to commemorate the first day of peace after the First SWorld War.

18 Hours said Lightfires attracted many with an awe-inspiring fire display on the Metropole lawns. Local artists Zeroh enthralled audiences with a projection inside Beulah Church, organises of the festival added.

This year, there was a stage at the De La Warr Pavillion, displaying local artists including Barefoot Opera and Ukrainian choir Volya Voices.

Other local and international performances and installations included the UK African Acrobats, the Show Globe, Circo Rum Baba’s Light Gliders plus local performers Dolly Delicious on skates and Xena Flame’s hula hooping workshop.

A number of Sackville Road shops were illuminated this year, with local artists creating light installation inside the shop windows.

Along with all the light up entertainment, 18 Hours provided free creative workshops to local schools and, together with community groups, created illuminated lanterns which were on display during the parade.

The event was supported by a local advisory panel and funded by Arts Council England, Rother District Council, Bexhill Town Council, as well as other generous local support.

Meena Winter, from 18 Hours, said: “We are delighted to see so many people come out to see Bexhill After Dark. It’s wonderful to be able to bring such high-quality local, national and international artists for Bexhill to enjoy.”

1 . Bexhill After Dark 2025. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey Bexhill After Dark 2025. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey Photo: Sara-Louise Bowrey

2 . Bexhill After Dark 2025. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey Bexhill After Dark 2025. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey Photo: Sara-Louise Bowrey

3 . Bexhill After Dark 2025. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey Bexhill After Dark 2025. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey Photo: Sara-Louise Bowrey

4 . Bexhill After Dark 2025. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey Bexhill After Dark 2025. Photo by Sara-Louise Bowrey Photo: Sara-Louise Bowrey