In Pictures: Bexhill Beach Garden officially opens

Dignitaries and a large crowd of residents turned out to support the opening of the garden despite the wet and blustery conditions.

Located at the far end of West Parade, the project first got underway back in August 2024 and was the idea of former Bexhill Mayor Lynn Langlands and Lindsay White from Community Supporters. Lynn explains: "The idea came about during Covid when I saw people out on the prom. Some had mobility issues, and I thought, wouldn't it be great if they could enjoy the beach as well?"

Designed by local architect Elise Liversedge, the garden features a ramp down onto the shingle and boardwalks for wheelchair access, as well as lily pad-style decking areas with seating. The Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman, performed the official opening, followed by Adam Field, a former Team GB wheelchair tennis player, who cut the ribbon.

Lynn said: "We are now where the dream has become a reality. The garden’s a fully accessible community space for everyone. Families with buggies, children playing, and access to the decking areas for our physically vulnerable and wheelchair users

"Now it's all finished, I have to say I am absolutely proud of the end result. I couldn't have got there, to be honest, without the help of a lot of people. Too many to mention here, but they have really supported the project. It's amazing how a community project can be so well supported and come to fruition and look as good as it does. We are delighted, and I personally want to thank everyone for all the effort they put in to help me achieve my goal.”

The Beach Garden had a soft opening in November 2024 before it was completed. This was because Lynn wanted the area to be used before the spring planting took place and the final touches to the garden were completed.

Councillor Abul Azad, Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council and councillor for Bexhill North Division, was also in attendance and supported the project throughout. He said: "As Vice Chairman of East Sussex County Council and a trustee of Community Supporters, the organisation behind the initiative, I am honoured to see this long-held vision become a reality. The Bexhill Beach Garden is far more than a landscaped area. It is a living symbol of local resilience, unity, and collective pride.

"An area once overlooked has been transformed into a vibrant and inclusive space, thoughtfully designed to welcome people of all ages and abilities. This garden has been years in the making, and seeing it completed is both moving and inspiring.

"What sets the Bexhill Beach Garden apart is its purpose. Accessibility has been at the heart of the design, with features that now enable wheelchair users to reach and enjoy the beach in ways not previously possible.

"The official opening brought together a wonderful mix of people, a diverse and enthusiastic turnout that underscored the significance of this new addition to our seafront. It's clear that the Bexhill Beach Garden is already becoming a valued part of our community life. On behalf of Community Supporters and East Sussex County Council, thank you to everyone who helped bring this vision to life."

If you would like to volunteer to help look after the garden, visit https://www.communitysupporters.org.uk/volunteer/

