VE Day in Bognor RegisVE Day in Bognor Regis
VE Day in Bognor Regis

In pictures: Bognor Regis leads the way as nation looks back on 80-years since VE Day

By Connor Gormley
Published 9th May 2025, 16:19 BST
Residents and visitors from all over Bognor Regis flocked to the seafront for a ceremonial beacon lighting yesterday (May 08).

Taking place at 7.30pm, the beacon lighting marked 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe and, for many, was an opportunity for both celebration and remembrance.

Bognor Regis was just one of hundreds of communities across the UK, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man to take part in the ceremony, but had a special role to play, with long-serving town crier Jane Smith writing the VE Day proclamation used by other criers all over the country.

"80 years ago the United Kingdom and its allies from around the world celebrated victory in Europe, today as we commemorate what came to be known as VE Day, our thoughts turn to thanksgiving and remembrance,” Mrs Smiths proclamation reads.

"We remember those we lost, those who were wounded or starved, those whose lives were forever changed by war. Nobody was immune from the impact of that terrible conflict. Let us pause to remember their sacrifice. We reflect too on the words of our late Queen Elizabeth: ‘Never give up. Never despair.’ And so thanksgiving for the selflessness of those who gave up so much in order that future generations should enjoy the blessings of freedom, democracy and peace.”

In pictures: Bognor Regis leads the way as nation looks back on 80-years since VE Day

1. In pictures: Bognor Regis leads the way as nation looks back on 80-years since VE Day

In pictures: Bognor Regis leads the way as nation looks back on 80-years since VE Day Photo: 1981Photographer

Looking on as the beacon is lit

2. In pictures: Bognor Regis leads the way as nation looks back on 80-years since VE Day

Looking on as the beacon is lit Photo: 1981Photographer

Scots Guards stand by before the beacon is lit.

3. In pictures: Bognor Regis leads the way as nation looks back on 80-years since VE Day

Scots Guards stand by before the beacon is lit. Photo: 1981Photographer

Visitors came from all over Bognor Regis.

4. In pictures: Bognor Regis leads the way as nation looks back on 80-years since VE Day

Visitors came from all over Bognor Regis. Photo: 1981Photographer

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsEurope
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice