Youth cadet forces - from the Sea Cadets, to the scouts - turned out in their best.

In pictures: Bognor Regis pays tribute to World War Two veterans on 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

By Connor Gormley
Published 7th Jun 2024, 11:47 BST
Residents, councillors, dignitaries and veterans turned out in force yesterday (June 06), to remember troops who stormed the beaches of Normandy 80 years ago.

It was one ceremony among hundreds taking place all over the UK, but, with youth cadet forces – from the Sea Cadets to the scouts – out in their best, Bognor Regis had plenty to be proud of.

The event started at 8.30pm, with a salute to Dame Vera Lynn, by one of the country’s most commended tribute acts. Then, like all the others across the UK, the beacon was lit at 9.15pm by the town mayor Claire Needs, and town crier Jane Smith.

D-Day remains, to this day, the largest amphibian invasion in history, with more than 4,000 ships and landing craft setting down some 132,500 troops across five different beaches on Normandy, in an effort which would break the German defensive line and kickstart the allied liberation of Europe.

Town Crier Jayne Smith, with Bognor Regis Mayor Claire Needs, with one of the country's most experienced Vera Lynn tribute acts, and Piper McKay.

The event marked 80 years since the D-Day landings; a turning point in the Second World War.

Flying the flag to remember the fallen.

It was an inspiring memorial.

