In pictures: Bognor Regis pays tribute to World War Two veterans on 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

It was one ceremony among hundreds taking place all over the UK, but, with youth cadet forces – from the Sea Cadets to the scouts – out in their best, Bognor Regis had plenty to be proud of.

The event started at 8.30pm, with a salute to Dame Vera Lynn, by one of the country’s most commended tribute acts. Then, like all the others across the UK, the beacon was lit at 9.15pm by the town mayor Claire Needs, and town crier Jane Smith.

D-Day remains, to this day, the largest amphibian invasion in history, with more than 4,000 ships and landing craft setting down some 132,500 troops across five different beaches on Normandy, in an effort which would break the German defensive line and kickstart the allied liberation of Europe.

