In pictures: Bognor Regis Puppet Party celebrates generations of puppeteering talent

By Connor Gormley
Published 30th Sep 2024, 17:36 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 17:42 BST
A long-standing seaside town tradition, and an art passed down through the ages; this year’s return of the Bognor Regis Puppet Party celebrated the medium’s past and present alike.

Taking place from September 28 to September 29 at the Royal Norfolk Hotel, the event followed on from last year’s Punch and Judy Festival, which celebrated the 60th anniversary of the release of Tony Hancock’s Punch and Judy Man.

This year’s event celebrated the wider world of puppetry, with performances from exciting modern talent, among them Max Fulham, a ventriloquist who has been working with puppets since his teens and has been lauded for his fresh, modern take on the traditional format. With several thousand followers on social media, and having performed all over the world, he was one of several talents who made this year’s event extra special. Performing alongside him were two young performers; Noah Bradley and Eddie Cripps, who left their respective marks on the crowd.

Photos by Paul Wells.

Changeable weather couldn't keep audiences away.

Changeable weather couldn't keep audiences away. Photo: Paul Wells

The Puppet Party celebrates puppeteering as it manifests in a range of traditions and practices.

The Puppet Party celebrates puppeteering as it manifests in a range of traditions and practices. Photo: Paul Wells

Smiles all round at the Bognor Regis Puppet Party

Smiles all round at the Bognor Regis Puppet Party Photo: Paul Wells