In pictures: Bognor Regis Puppet Party celebrates generations of puppeteering talent

Taking place from September 28 to September 29 at the Royal Norfolk Hotel, the event followed on from last year’s Punch and Judy Festival, which celebrated the 60th anniversary of the release of Tony Hancock’s Punch and Judy Man.

This year’s event celebrated the wider world of puppetry, with performances from exciting modern talent, among them Max Fulham, a ventriloquist who has been working with puppets since his teens and has been lauded for his fresh, modern take on the traditional format. With several thousand followers on social media, and having performed all over the world, he was one of several talents who made this year’s event extra special. Performing alongside him were two young performers; Noah Bradley and Eddie Cripps, who left their respective marks on the crowd.