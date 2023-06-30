NationalWorldTV
In Pictures: Cabinet Minister comes to Eastbourne to celebrate refurbished tennis courts across Britain

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer was joined by children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association to celebrate 1,000 refurbished tennis courts in Britain, including Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 13:04 BST

On the eve of the Wimbledon Championships, 1,000 public tennis courts across Britain, including Eastbourne, have now been refurbished as part of over £30 million worth of investment.

The Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer and Lawn Tennis Association Chief Executive Scott Lloyd hailed the milestone at the recently renovated Fisherman’s Green park in Eastbourne on July 29, where they supported a coaching session with local school children and adults.

The event took place as the Rothesay International Eastbourne tournament continues in the town ahead of The Wimbledon Championships, starting on July 3.

The £30 million package, which will see £21.9 million committed by the Government and £8.4 million by the LTA Tennis Foundation, is the most significant investment in parks tennis courts for a generation.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association.

1. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association. Photo: staff

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association.

2. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association. Photo: staff

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association.

3. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association. Photo: staff

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association.

4. Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer marks the refurbishment of 1,000 public tennis courts. Photocall on June 29 at the tennis courts on Royal Parade, Eastbourne, with children from Bourne Primary School and Scott Lloyd, CEO Lawn Tennis Association. Photo: staff

